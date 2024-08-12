Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Rishi And Lakshmi Come Close, Malishka And Neelam Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the viewers witness nail-biting twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). After seven years, Lakshmi finally returns to the Oberoi mansion with her daughter Paro. Malishka panics about Lakshmi’s return while Neelam stays silent. Lakshmi comes to her room, where she recalls Rishi’s memories. As Rishi comes in, they both indulge in the argument.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam confronts Lakshmi, blaming her for planning all this to return to the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi bluntly clarifies that she didn’t return by herself, but the court ordered her. Anchal tries to intimate Lakshmi shouting at her, but Lakshmi emphasizes that she can hear even in low pitch, leaving everyone shocked.

Later, Lakshmi goes inside the kitchen to cook something. As she tries to get the flour from the cabinet, the box falls on her, and Rishi joins her. Soon, Paro and Rohan also join Rishi and Lakshmi, and the four of them play flour Holi. Lastly, Rishi takes selfies of the whole family together, flashing their huge smile and making a good family example. Witnessing Neelam gets distressed while Malishka is shocked by the brewing closeness of Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?