Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Rishi And Lakshmi Fight, Paro And Rohan Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka panics with Lakshmi’s return to the Oberoi mansion. Later, Neelam taunts Lakshmi, saying she has finally succeeded in her plan. Lakshmi clarifies that she is here because of the court order and nothing else. Later, Lakshmi goes to the kitchen to cook something.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi play flour Holi with Paro and Rohan, creating beautiful family moments between the four. They also take selfies after a fun time playing with wheat flour, and their huge smiles show their happiness together. Witnessing this, Malishka is jealous of Rishi and Lakshmi’s closeness, while Neelam gets distressed. However, before the flour, Holi Lakshmi enters the kitchen to cook something, where Rishi joins her. Rishi tells Lakshmi she is very nice and deserves all the happiness. But Lakshmi seems upset with Rishi. She ignores his advice. Rishi questions Lakshmi why she can’t enjoy the present moment and be happy they are back, but Lakshmi continues her work. Lakshmi denies saying anything.

Rishi confronts Lakshmi in an argument, emphasizing that she always leaves the conversation and goes. Lakshmi ignores Rishi and tries to take the flour box, but Rishi tells her he will help. Lakshmi denies this, and in their fight, the flour falls on them, making them look like ghosts. Soon, Paro and Rohan come asking for their identities, and they make the situation fun as they start playing Holi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?