Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Rishi Praises Lakshmi, Neelam Scolds Malishka

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show continues to captivate audiences through the ups and downs in the love story of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Malishka conspires against Lakshmi, and she tries to kill her alive. Malishka sabotages the gas cylinder in the kitchen so that when Lakshmi comes to cook food, she dies, leaving Rishi devastated.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi, someone will get saved somehow. Later, a minister visits the Oberoi mansion and reveals he is here to invite Lakshmi as the chief guest on this Independence Day. Not only that, this time, not the CM, but Lakshmi will host the flag. However, Lakshmi denies it, emphasizing that she is a common woman handling her kids.

Soon, Rishi enters the room, trying to convince Lakshmi. Rishi highlights that taking care of her kids and family is a big responsibility and worth the reward and felicitation. Rishi praises Lakshmi. At the same time, Anchal and Karishma overhear their conversation, while Malishka gets jealous.

On the other hand, Neelam scolds Malishka for her cunning plan, which involves Paro. Neelam emphasizes that nothing should happen in front of Paro as this may mentally, physically, or emotionally harm her, so whatever they have to plan against Lakshmi, they have to do it outside the house.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?