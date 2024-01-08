Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: A lady raises her hand on Lakshmi in park, Rishi comes to rescue

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the doctor and Balwinder attack on Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Meanwhile, a man, who comes with Balwinder puts a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. However, Aayush, Shalu and Bani enter the picture and start beating everyone. Soon, they end up calling the police. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets happy and hug Rishi for saving her.

Aayush grabs Balwinder’s collar and questions him about the culprit, who is along with him in this planning. As soon as, he is about to take Malishka’s name, a man points gun at Rishi. However, the police enter the asylum and arrest the man and Balwinder. It is revealed that the asylum was running human trafficking racket. Lakshmi hugs Rishi and goes home along with him.

In the coming episode, Rishi decides to take Lakshmi for an outing. He then comes up with a plan to take Lakshmi for a play date in a park. Lakshmi gets happy with Rishi’s idea and they two go to the park together. However, at the park, Lakshmi and a lady get into a banter due to the slides and soon the lady raises her hand on Lakshmi. However, Rishi protects Lakshmi and scolds the lady.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 815 7 January 2024 Written Episode Update

