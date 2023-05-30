Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush doubts on Vikrant

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV have witnessed interesting drama in the recent episodes. As per the plot, Malishka decides to go and meet Rishi in the diamond section. At the same time, Rishi is trying to remove the mangalsutra from Lakshmi’s neck. Malishka reaches and spots them together. Malishka fails to see Rishi but witnesses Lakshmi. She questions Rishi, but Lakshmi mentions not knowing his whereabouts.

Malishka leaves and bumps into Vikrant. She reveals to Vikrant about finding Lakshmi. They again decide to come and meet Lakshmi but fail to see her. Meanwhile, Rishi and Lakshmi hide behind a counter and come close to each other. In this hide-seek game, the mangalsutra automatically falls from Lakshmi’s neck. Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief and decide to go out.

In the coming episode, Vikrant’s mother selects a mangalsutra for Lakshmi, and the latter approves. Vikrant pays the bill, and they head home. However, Aayush witnesses that Vikrant has selected two mangulsutra. While one he took with him and another he asked to send to an address. Aayush finds something fishy and reveals the same to Shalu. The former doubts Vikrant having a girlfriend. He decides to find the entire truth.

Will Aayush manage to expose Vikrant?

