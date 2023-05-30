ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush doubts on Vikrant

Aayush witnesses that Vikrant has selected two mangulsutra. While one he took along with him and another he asked to send to an address. Aayush doubts on Vikrant in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 May,2023 11:03:33
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush doubts on Vikrant

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV have witnessed interesting drama in the recent episodes. As per the plot, Malishka decides to go and meet Rishi in the diamond section. At the same time, Rishi is trying to remove the mangalsutra from Lakshmi’s neck. Malishka reaches and spots them together. Malishka fails to see Rishi but witnesses Lakshmi. She questions Rishi, but Lakshmi mentions not knowing his whereabouts.

Malishka leaves and bumps into Vikrant. She reveals to Vikrant about finding Lakshmi. They again decide to come and meet Lakshmi but fail to see her. Meanwhile, Rishi and Lakshmi hide behind a counter and come close to each other. In this hide-seek game, the mangalsutra automatically falls from Lakshmi’s neck. Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief and decide to go out.

In the coming episode, Vikrant’s mother selects a mangalsutra for Lakshmi, and the latter approves. Vikrant pays the bill, and they head home. However, Aayush witnesses that Vikrant has selected two mangulsutra. While one he took with him and another he asked to send to an address. Aayush finds something fishy and reveals the same to Shalu. The former doubts Vikrant having a girlfriend. He decides to find the entire truth.

Will Aayush manage to expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer attempts to save Palki’s marriage
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer attempts to save Palki’s marriage
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s mangalsutra drama to end
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s mangalsutra drama to end
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea decides to separate Ranbir and Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea decides to separate Ranbir and Prachi
Meet spoiler: Sumeet’s life in danger
Meet spoiler: Sumeet’s life in danger
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer gets angry at Shaurya for breaking Palki’s marriage
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer gets angry at Shaurya for breaking Palki’s marriage
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Kanika’s truth
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Kanika’s truth
Latest Stories
What's keeping Hina Khan busy?
What's keeping Hina Khan busy?
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi decide to marry in three days
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi decide to marry in three days
Why is Neil Bhatt so happy and excited?
Why is Neil Bhatt so happy and excited?
What A Beauty: Jasmin Bhasin will make you love (unseen video alert)
What A Beauty: Jasmin Bhasin will make you love (unseen video alert)
Rashami Desai's irresistible vibe in Birmingham, United Kingdom
Rashami Desai's irresistible vibe in Birmingham, United Kingdom
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Read Latest News