ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house

Kiran reprimands Lakshmi for her presence around Rishi. Rishi intervenes and urges Kiran to express gratitude instead. Later, Kiran attempts to oust Lakshmi from the Oberoi house by offering her a substantial amount in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 16:43:29
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house 842920

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) holds Dadi hostage and puts a knife to her neck. He threatens to kill Dadi if Lakshmi refuses to marry him. Soon, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) agrees to the marriage to save Dadi. However, Rishi steps in and fights with Vikrant. The latter then put a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. But the police arrive at Oberoi mansion and arrest Vikrant.

Vikrant exposes Malishka. However, Malishka’s quick thinking allows her to escape the impending consequences. As tensions escalate, Vikrant threatens Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Swiftly seizing a police officer’s firearm, Vikrant shoots at Rishi. However, Rishi has a narrow escape. However, as the family runs towards him for his aid, Vikrant makes a daring getaway, leaving everyone stunned.

In the coming episode, Rishi is on the edge of a fall. Soon, Lakshmi emerges as his unexpected savior, acting swiftly to prevent the mishap. Despite her heroic efforts, Rishi sustains an injury, prompting Lakshmi to offer her assistance. However, Kiran misconstrues the situation and reprimands Lakshmi for her presence around Rishi. Rishi intervenes and urges Kiran to express gratitude instead. Later, Kiran attempts to oust Lakshmi from the Oberoi house by offering her a substantial amount. However, Dadi replies to Kiran and mentions that Lakshmi is a family member and the family will decide when she will stay in the Oberoi mansion, not outsiders.

OMG! Will Malishka and Kiran manage to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea and Mihika come face to face 842882
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea and Mihika come face to face
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha 842833
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death 842800
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion 842784
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion
Meet spoiler: Shagun to get Shlok arrested for breaking contract 842771
Meet spoiler: Shagun to get Shlok arrested for breaking contract
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi's wellbeing 842477
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi’s wellbeing
Latest Stories
Auto Draft 842916
Planet Marathi Group and Vistas Media join hands to launch an OTT platform, ‘Planet Bharat’
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana on a mission to find her biological mother 842908
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana on a mission to find her biological mother
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav gets trapped amidst fire 842877
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav gets trapped amidst fire
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa 842872
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa
The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi To Showcase Indian Scientists' Glory Globally 842815
The Vaccine War’: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi To Showcase Indian Scientists’ Glory Globally
Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale 842853
Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale
Read Latest News