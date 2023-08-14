Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) holds Dadi hostage and puts a knife to her neck. He threatens to kill Dadi if Lakshmi refuses to marry him. Soon, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) agrees to the marriage to save Dadi. However, Rishi steps in and fights with Vikrant. The latter then put a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. But the police arrive at Oberoi mansion and arrest Vikrant.

Vikrant exposes Malishka. However, Malishka’s quick thinking allows her to escape the impending consequences. As tensions escalate, Vikrant threatens Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Swiftly seizing a police officer’s firearm, Vikrant shoots at Rishi. However, Rishi has a narrow escape. However, as the family runs towards him for his aid, Vikrant makes a daring getaway, leaving everyone stunned.

In the coming episode, Rishi is on the edge of a fall. Soon, Lakshmi emerges as his unexpected savior, acting swiftly to prevent the mishap. Despite her heroic efforts, Rishi sustains an injury, prompting Lakshmi to offer her assistance. However, Kiran misconstrues the situation and reprimands Lakshmi for her presence around Rishi. Rishi intervenes and urges Kiran to express gratitude instead. Later, Kiran attempts to oust Lakshmi from the Oberoi house by offering her a substantial amount. However, Dadi replies to Kiran and mentions that Lakshmi is a family member and the family will decide when she will stay in the Oberoi mansion, not outsiders.

OMG! Will Malishka and Kiran manage to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi?

