Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi fears for Rishi's safety

The forthcoming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, are set to intensify the suspense and intrigue as Lakshmi’s protective instincts are put to the test. As per the plot, Aayush searches Vikrant’s room while Rishi looks for proof in Anjana’s room. Aayush drops tea on a few papers and a photo of Saloni and Vikrant while finding the evidence. He checks the photo, and it gets spoilt. Aayush regrets his moves but still takes the photo along to show Rishi.

Meanwhile, Vikrant’s maid informs him about Aayush and Rishi’s presence at the house. Vikrant finds out that Rishi has got a piece of important evidence against him. His desperate fear of exposure leads him to hire ruthless goons, plotting to kill Rishi and safeguard his secrets.

In the coming episode, during a peaceful puja ceremony at Rishi’s home, a series of inauspicious incidents unfold, sending chills down Lakshmi’s spine. The occurrences create a deep concern in Lakshmi’s heart for Rishi’s well-being. Lakshmi breaks down and discloses the same to Aayush and Shalu.

What will happen next? Will her fears turn into reality?

