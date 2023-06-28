ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi fears for Rishi's safety

During a peaceful puja ceremony at Rishi’s home, a series of inauspicious incidents unfold, sending chills down Lakshmi's spine. The occurrences create a deep concern in Lakshmi's heart for Rishi's well-being in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 11:48:26
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi fears for Rishi's safety

The forthcoming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, are set to intensify the suspense and intrigue as Lakshmi’s protective instincts are put to the test. As per the plot, Aayush searches Vikrant’s room while Rishi looks for proof in Anjana’s room. Aayush drops tea on a few papers and a photo of Saloni and Vikrant while finding the evidence. He checks the photo, and it gets spoilt. Aayush regrets his moves but still takes the photo along to show Rishi.

Meanwhile, Vikrant’s maid informs him about Aayush and Rishi’s presence at the house. Vikrant finds out that Rishi has got a piece of important evidence against him. His desperate fear of exposure leads him to hire ruthless goons, plotting to kill Rishi and safeguard his secrets.

In the coming episode, during a peaceful puja ceremony at Rishi’s home, a series of inauspicious incidents unfold, sending chills down Lakshmi’s spine. The occurrences create a deep concern in Lakshmi’s heart for Rishi’s well-being. Lakshmi breaks down and discloses the same to Aayush and Shalu.

What will happen next? Will her fears turn into reality?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Masoom’s unexpected plea to Sumeet to secure Vani’s future
Meet spoiler: Masoom’s unexpected plea to Sumeet to secure Vani’s future
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Akshay become Khushi’s parents
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Akshay become Khushi’s parents
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan attempts to dissuade Elahi from signing music label contract papers
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan attempts to dissuade Elahi from signing music label contract papers
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets into a fight with Dhairya
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets into a fight with Dhairya
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir puts Abhinav and Akshara in a new dilemma
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir puts Abhinav and Akshara in a new dilemma
Anni Manchi Sakunamule Review: Is A Bland Blur Of Family Affairs
Anni Manchi Sakunamule Review: Is A Bland Blur Of Family Affairs
It was very comfortable to work with Barun – Ridhi Dogra on Badtameez Dil
It was very comfortable to work with Barun – Ridhi Dogra on Badtameez Dil
Read Latest News