Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi gets blamed for the accident at Neelam’s birthday party

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka purposely stand on the painting and later when Lakshmi tries to pick it up, Malishka drags her leg and the painting is teared. Lakshmi gets upset and cries. Rishi tries to make her understand and calms her down. However, in anger Lakshmi starts beating Malishka for ruining the painting. On the other hand, Balwinder enters Oberoi mansion to execute his plan which he made along with Malishka.

Lakshmi gets emotional and reveals that she is missing her mother. Soon, Neelam hugs her and calms her down. Malishka gets angry and asks Balwinder to cut the rope of the chandelier. While everyone dances around Neelam, the chandelier comes down and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) rushes to save his mother. While Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) holds the rope of the chandelier, Rishi pushes Neelam and saves her life.

In the coming episode, Malishka witnesses Lakshmi holding the role of the chandelier and soon puts the blame on Lakshmi. Karishma, Sonal and Soniya join Malishka accuse Lakshmi of the accident. Lakshmi gets upset and cries. She reveals to Rishi that she was just trying to save by holding the rope and is not at fault.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 824 16 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The chandelier comes down and Rishi rushes to save his mother Neelam. While Lakshmi holds the rope of the chandelier, Rishi pushes Neelam and saves her life.