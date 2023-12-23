Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi gets electric shocks at mental asylum

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi comes to Chachi’s house to stay with them. However, Balwinder enters Lakshmi’s room and tells her that he will take her to Rishi’s house. However, she finds it something fishy and starts shouting. Soon, Balwinder warns her by showing a knife and calls police. The police arrive at Lakshmi’s house and takes her along. Rishi also comes to Chachi’s house and tries to save Lakshmi but fails to do so.

Rishi goes to the temple and vents out his anger in front of goddess. On the other hand, Malishka mentions to the doctor that Lakshmi should not be saved this time. The doctor in return tells that this time he will give more shocks to Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Shalu and Bani confront Chachi about her act as they learn that Chachi teamed up with Balwinder to put Lakshmi in trouble just for money.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi is trapped inside a room wherein a few doctors and nurse forcefully takes towards a bed. Soon, they tie her and start giving electric shocks. Lakshmi shouts for help and soon falls unconscious. On the other hand, Rishi feels that his love Lakshmi is in pain and soon packs a tiffin for her and decides to visit Lakshmi at the mental asylum.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 799 22 December 2023 Written Episode Update

