Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi saves her farm from goons with the help of Rohan

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam calls Rohan and speaks to him, she witnesses Lakshmi and asks Rohan to give her the phone. However, as soon as Lakshmi takes the phone, the network goes off. Later, Paro calls Rohan and speaks to him and Lakshmi. Paro reveals about Siddharth and his evil acts. However, she assures Lakshmi that Rohan’s dad is with her and she is safe.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school informs Rishi about Rohan’s accident. Rishi gets shocked and decides to come to the village to take Rohan along. Rajneet comes to Lakshmi’s house to meet Paro. Soon, he starts misbehaving with Lakshmi and talks ill about Paro’s father. Lakshmi gets angry and asks Rajneet to get out. Rohan witnesses Rajneet’s ill behaviour with Lakshmi and gets angry, he pushes Rajneet. The latter gets furious over Rohan but Lakshmi comes to his rescue. Later, Rajneet goes and asks his goons to destroy Lakshmi’s crops in her farm.

In the coming episode, Rohan, who is returning from his school, overhears two goons talking about destroying Lakshmi’s crops in her farm. Soon, Rohan comes home and informs Lakshmi and Shalu about the same. The two women take sticks and heads towards their farm to stop the goons. Lakshmi and Shalu witness the goons and start beating them. They manage to save the farm with the help of Rohan.

