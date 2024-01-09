Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi saves Sweety from a seller’s bad touch in park

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the police enter the asylum and arrest the man and Balwinder. It is revealed that the asylum was running human trafficking racket. Lakshmi hugs Rishi and goes home along with him. Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) decides to take Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for an outing. He then comes up with a plan to take Lakshmi for a play date in a park. Lakshmi gets happy with Rishi’s idea and they two go to the park together.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi saves a girl Sweety from a seller who touches her inappropriately. However, Sweety’s mother misunderstand Lakshmi and raises her hand on Lakshmi. However, Rishi protects Lakshmi and scolds the lady. Lakshmi reveals to Rishi how the seller was trying to touch Sweety and she saved her.

Rishi beats up the seller and asks him to reveal the truth. However, he calls Lakshmi a liar. Rishi then questions Sweety and she reveals how the seller always treats her. Rishi and Sweety’s mother get shocked and soon Rishi beats up the seller. He also hands over the seller to the security guard. Sweety’s mother thank Lakshmi for protecting her doctor and apologizes for the mistake.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 816 8 January 2024 Written Episode Update

