Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s daughter Parvati questions about her father

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) survives the train accident and takes a lift from a truck driver. The truck driver drops her at a hospital where she learns about her pregnancy. She decides to bring up the baby all by herself. The show heads for a seven years leap.

Lakshmi’s daughter Parvati witnesses her friend Pinky being stuck amidst fire. Parvati decides to risks her life and save Pinky. Lakshmi learns about the fire accident in school and goes to save Parvati along with Shalu. While Lakshmi and Shalu are on their way, Parvati gets on the terrace of the school to save Pinky. However, Parvati too gets stuck. Soon, Lakshmi comes and saves Parvati and Pinky.

In the coming episode, Parvati returns home with Shalu and Lakshmi wherein she questions about her father to Lakshmi. However, the latter remains speechless. Meanwhile, at Oberoi mansion, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) adopts a son named Rohan and he gets injured while running around. Neelam gets worried and scolds Rishi for not taking proper care of Rohan.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 851 12 February 2024 Written Episode Update

The train gets derailed and the railway station gets chaotic. Rishi rushes to the railway station to check on Lakshmi. He gets to know that she is no more. Rishi cries for Lakshmi and gets shattered.