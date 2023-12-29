Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka and Balwinder plan snake attack on Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi informs Rishi that the mental asylum people behave very badly with her and this irks Rishi. He gets into a fight with the doctor. However, he calls the police who separates Lakshmi and Rishi. The latter warns the doctor to seek revenge. Rishi returns home dejected and his mom gets worried to see him upset.

Rishi goes to meet the doctor. He bangs his car into the doctor’s car and have a huge confrontation with him on the road. Rishi removes a blank cheque and asks the doctor to take it by writing any amount in return he asks the doctor to free Lakshmi. However, the doctor rejects the offer by tearing off the cheque which angers Rishi.

In the coming episode, Rishi returns home devastated after the doctor rejects his proposal. Malishka comes to speak to Rishi, however, she gets jealous when Rishi shows extra concern towards Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka calls Balwinder and asks him to end Lakshmi’s life. They plan a snake attack on Lakshmi at the asylum to kill her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 805 28 December 2023 Written Episode Update

