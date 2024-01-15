Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka destroys Lakshmi’s special painting during Neelam’s birthday party

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka decides to make Neelam happy hence she prepares Kheer for the Prasad on her birthday and brings near the mandir. Neelam feels happy and blesses Malishka. Soon, Rishi and Lakshmi enter and wish Neelam on her birthday. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) reveals to Neelam that they went to mandir as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) wanted to do Pooja for Neelam and pray for her good health on her birthday. Neelam gets impressed by Lakshmi which irks Malishka.

In the coming episode, Neelam’s birthday party begins wherein Lakshmi brings a special gift for her which is a family painting. Malishka witnesses the gift and decides to destroy it. Malishka purposely stand on the painting and later when Lakshmi tries to pick it up, Malishka drags her leg and the painting is teared. Lakshmi gets upset and cries. Rishi tries to make her understand and calms her down. However, in anger Lakshmi starts beating Malishka for ruining the painting. On the other hand, Balwinder enters Oberoi mansion to execute his plan which he made along with Malishka.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 822 14 January 2024 Written Episode Update

