Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka fails Virendra’s car’s brake

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi witnesses Lakshmi being in danger and goes inside the storeroom. He finds Lakshmi unconscious and tries to wake her up. Soon, Lakshmi gets consciousness and worries about the immense fire around them. Rishi and Lakshmi struggle to save their lives. Meanwhile, Aayush and other family members try to save Lakshmi and Rishi. However, Rishi manages to save Lakshmi and his life

Malishka gets worried when she learns that Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) is trying to dig deep and find out who was the person behind the fire incident that happened during Lohri celebration. Soon, she comes up with a plan and decides to blame Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the same. She also keeps an evidence in Lakshmi’s cupboard to support her fake allegation with proof.

In the coming episode, Virendra witnesses Malishka with a locket and warns her to stay away from Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka gets angry and comes up with a plan. Malishka decides to fail Virendra’s car’s brakes to teach him and Lakshmi a lesson. Abhay also decides to support his daughter Malishka, who has been suffering a lot because of Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 837 29 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Aayush and other family members try to save Lakshmi and Rishi. However, Rishi manages to save Lakshmi and his life.