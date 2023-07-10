ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair

Malishka fearlessly comes face to face with Vikrant and Saloni and vows to expose them. She boldly declares that she possesses concrete evidence of Vikrant's sinister deeds in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 10:56:01
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair 832237

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Rishi speaks to Lakshmi and reveals that Vikrant is not a good guy for her. He also mentions that Vikrant is already a married man. When Lakshmi does not respond to Rishi’s allegations against Vikrant, Rishi keeps his hand on Lakshmi’s head and mentions that he is telling the truth.

Rishi’s protective and concerned behaviour toward Lakshmi irks Malishka. She tells Rishi that once Lakshmi leaves the house after her marriage with Vikrant, she will not let anyone take her name. Meanwhile, Rishi worries for Lakshmi and thinks he will not let her marry Vikrant. On the other hand, Malishka witnesses Saloni and Vikrant standing outside Oberoi mention. She learns that they are having an affair.

In the coming episode, Malishka fearlessly comes face to face with Vikrant and Saloni and vows to expose them. She boldly declares that she possesses concrete evidence of Vikrant’s sinister deeds and accuses him of attempting to harm her beloved Rishi. Saloni and Vikrant both get shocked and worried.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant stop Malishka?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

