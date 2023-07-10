Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Rishi speaks to Lakshmi and reveals that Vikrant is not a good guy for her. He also mentions that Vikrant is already a married man. When Lakshmi does not respond to Rishi’s allegations against Vikrant, Rishi keeps his hand on Lakshmi’s head and mentions that he is telling the truth.

Rishi’s protective and concerned behaviour toward Lakshmi irks Malishka. She tells Rishi that once Lakshmi leaves the house after her marriage with Vikrant, she will not let anyone take her name. Meanwhile, Rishi worries for Lakshmi and thinks he will not let her marry Vikrant. On the other hand, Malishka witnesses Saloni and Vikrant standing outside Oberoi mention. She learns that they are having an affair.

In the coming episode, Malishka fearlessly comes face to face with Vikrant and Saloni and vows to expose them. She boldly declares that she possesses concrete evidence of Vikrant’s sinister deeds and accuses him of attempting to harm her beloved Rishi. Saloni and Vikrant both get shocked and worried.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant stop Malishka?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!