Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam and Parvati have an argument

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rohan’s life gets in danger as he climbs up a tree and is about to fall. Lakshmi witnesses him and rushes to rescue him. On the other hand, Rishi learns that Siddharth and his friends have trapped Parvati in their plan and she is alone stranded in the big city. Rishi manages to learn her whereabouts and rescues her. Scared Parvati gets emotional and cries in Rishi’s arms.

Parvati gets worried as she fears Siddharth troubling her again after being exposed. Hence, Parvati hides in Rishi’s car. Rishi learns about the same and decides to take her home. Parvati enters Oberoi mansion and the family gets shocked to see her along with Rishi. While Dadi gets happy, Neelam gets angry with Parvati’s arrival.

In the coming episode, Dadi feels happy to meet Parvati and have a cute conversation with him. Soon, Neelam asks Rishi to call Parvati’s mother and complaint about her. She also decides to question her mother about her upbringing. Parvati gets angry and warns Neelam to not speak anything against her mother. She reveals that she gets angry if anyone talks ill about her mother.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 869 1 March 2024 Written Episode Update

