Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam gets shocked to learn about Virendra’s critical condition

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra comes towards his car and Rishi lets him sit. Later, Lakshmi insists on going to the temple and hence Virendra and Lakshmi go together. Later, while driving the car, Virendra learns that the car’s brakes are failed and reveals the same to Rishi. The latter gets worried as Virendra and Lakshmi’s lives are in danger.

Virendra’s car gets stuck at the cliff and he struggles to survive. As he is about to fall down the cliff, Virendra gives his blessing to Lakshmi. The latter tries to save Virendra but fails to do so. Soon, Virendra falls off the cliff and Lakshmi gets shocked. She is about the fall unconscious but Rishi comes on time and saves her from falling down the cliff. Rishi gets emotional seeing his father dead.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Aayush learns that Virendra is still alive and soon the two rush him to the hospital. They also get Lakshmi admitted. Virendra fights for his life and Rishi informs about his critical condition to Neelam. The latter breaks down and rushes to the hospital. Lakshmi also regains her memory and enquires about Virendra’s health.

