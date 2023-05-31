ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam questions Lakshmi about the jewellery store drama

Malishka reveals about Rishi and Lakshmi being missing at the jewellery store to Neelam. The latter gets angry and asks Lakshmi to reveal the truth in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 12:22:46
Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Rishi and Lakshmi hide behind a counter and come close to each other. In this hide-seek game, the mangalsutra automatically falls from Lakshmi’s neck. Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief and decide to go out.

Vikrant’s mother selects a mangalsutra for Lakshmi, and the latter approves. Vikrant pays the bill, and they head home. However, Aayush witnesses that Vikrant has selected two mangulsutra. While one he took with him and another he asked to send to an address. Aayush finds something fishy and reveals the same to Shalu. The former doubts Vikrant having a girlfriend. He decides to find the entire truth.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi, Rishi, and Malishka reach home, and Neelam is relieved. Lakshmi goes to her room, and Malishka follows her. Soon, the latter accuses her of coming close to Rishi. Lakshmi lashes out at Malishka for accusing her. Later, Malishka reveals to Neelam about Rishi and Lakshmi being missing at the jewellery store. The latter gets angry and asks Lakshmi to reveal the truth.

Will Lakshmi reveal the mangalsutra drama?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

