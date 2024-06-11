Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Neelam Returns From Hospital, Rishi Gets Worried About Paro

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen major dramas in the past few days when Paro gets accused of harming Neelam. As seen so far, Shalu and Aayush smartly run away with Paro to save her. In contrast, Anushka oversees them and gets furious. Later, everyone starts searching for Paro, and Anchal blames Lakshmi for hiding her daughter. Rishi supports Lakshmi in searching for Paro, which makes Malishka feel jealous.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi openly accept the fact that Paro is his daughter and Lakshmi is his wife, which Malishka overhears. Later, Neelam comes home from the hospital in a wheelchair. However, Dadi asks her to rest while Karishma is desperate to tell her what happened behind her back.

On the other hand, worried Rishi decides to look for Paro, whom Malishka tries to stop, but Rishi ignores her advice. Shalu and Aayush plan to keep Paro secure until everything gets better. Tensed Lakshmi takes a pledge that if her daughter gets hurt, she will ruin the Oberoi family’s happiness.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?