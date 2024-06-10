Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Paro Goes Missing, Lakshmi Gets Blamed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major dramas in the past few days when serious allegations are made against Paro. According to the previous episode, Shalu overhears Malishka and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) fight during the court break. After that, Malishka orders her lawyer to jail Paro anyway. Acknowledging this, Shalu plans to run away with Paro.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu tries to run away with Paro but Aayush stops her. But Shalu convinces him and both head to save Paro, and during their conversation, they emotionally hug each other, which Anushka sees, leaving her jealous. Later, when everyone gathers for a hearing, everyone learns that Paro is missing, leaving Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) in a panic. Soon, the judge orders to find out Paro.

On the other hand, Shalu and Aayush plan to save Paro. Rishi and Lakshmi head home in search of Paro. But Anchal blames Lakshmi that she has only hid Paro so that she could save her. But Lakshmi makes it clear to everyone that she will do anything to save her daughter. It will be interesting to see how Paro will bring Rishi and Lakshmi close, as well as Shalu and Aayush.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?