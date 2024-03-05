Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Parvati’s action triggers memories of Lakshmi in Rishi’s mind

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Dadi feels happy to meet Parvati and have a cute conversation with him. Soon, Neelam asks Rishi to call Parvati’s mother and complaint about her. She also decides to question her mother about her upbringing. Parvati gets angry and warns Neelam to not speak anything against her mother. She reveals that she gets angry if anyone talks ill about her mother.

On the other hand, it is revealed that Lakshmi had twins and she lost her son Rohan in a riot. Hence, with Rishi’s son Rohan, Lakshmi feels a special connection. She gets protective towards him and also never wants to lose him. Lakshmi remembers her dead son Rohan while taking care of Rishi’s son Rohan.

In the coming episode, Neelam allows Parvati to stay in the house. The next morning, Parvati wakes up early and performs puja of Tulsi plant. Aayush and Rishi witness her and they both get shocked. Rishi remembers that Lakshmi used to also perform puja just like Parvati.

Will Rishi learn Parvati to be his daughter?

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 872 4 March 2024 Written Episode Update

