Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi

Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi. Hence, he decides to save Lakshmi and falls off the cliff. Neelam, at a cliff, breaks down after witnessing her son’s act. Soon, police begin their search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi both in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi gets into Lakshmi’s car. However, Lakshmi decides to save him hence she kicks him out of the car. Rishi fears Lakshmi. Soon, the latter witnesses her car losing control. And the car falls off the cliff, and the bomb blast. Rishi runs towards the hill area and shouts Lakshmi. He hopes to hear Lakshmi’s response. However, when he fails to do so, Rishi breaks down.

Rishi cries for Lakshmi and witnesses the car being burnt down. Two men come to Rishi’s aid and make him sit near the tree. Soon, Neelam comes and witnesses her son. She heaves a sigh of relief. However, Neelam witnesses him sitting lost in his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi. Rishi decides to save Lakshmi hence he falls off the cliff.

In the coming episode, the Oberoi family learns about Rishi and gets shocked. Malishka and others decide to head to the spot. Meanwhile, Neelam, at a cliff, breaks down after witnessing her son’s act. Soon, police begin their search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi both. Vikrant tries to handle Neelam. However, she reveals to Vikrant that Rishi’s life is in trouble because of Lakshmi. Vikrant gets shocked by Neelam’s statement.

Will the police find Lakshmi and Rishi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.