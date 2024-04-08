Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Ranjeet Kidnaps Lakshmi, Rishi Gets Worried

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Ranjeet’s goons catch Lakshmi and Rishi and make them unconscious. Malishka also comes to the incident place and witnesses everything.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 905 8th April 2024 Written Update

In the coming episode, viewers will see that Ranjeet takes Lakshmi with her whole Malishka, deals with the goons, and saves Rishi. But as soon as Rishi wakes up, he thinks about ‘Lakshmi teacher’ and runs to save her, which makes Malishka feel irritated. She thinks Rishi is behaving as if this Lakshmi is the same Lakshmi he loved earlier, but she is not aware of the Lakshmi teacher’s identity.

Neelam worries about Rishi, but she soon hears that everything is fine. Meanwhile, Ranjeet takes Lakshmi with him to a new place where she will tie the knot with her. Soon, Lakshmi wakes up and witnesses all of herself. On the other hand, Shalu waits inside the police station for Lakshmi’s news. On the other hand, Rishi searches for Lakshmi along with Parvati.

What will happen next? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.