Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Vikrant taunts Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), who proclaims he will not let Lakshmi marry Vikrant. Malishka once again feels irked over Rishi’s words. As Lakshmi’s name written on Vikrant’s hand gets wiped, Rishi taunts him. Meanwhile, Virendra invites his DGP friend, Sumer, to his house. Virendra’s friend, Sumer, a police officer, feels that he has seen Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) somewhere.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets emotional and speaks to Rishi. She tells him the Oberoi mansion will always be close to her heart. Lakshmi further mentions that she has received happiness in the house via him. Rishi gets teary-eyed after listening to Lakshmi’s statements. Soon, he hugs her, and they share a cute and emotional moment.

In the coming episode, the Oberoi family gathers to celebrate Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony. However, Rishi and Aayush plan to ruin it. Just as Vikrant is about to apply haldi on Lakshmi’s face, Rishi cleverly distracts him and applies haldi on Vikrant, leaving everyone amused. Meanwhile, Aayush seizes the opportunity and playfully smears haldi on Lakshmi’s face. The family gets surprised by their moves.

What will happen next? Will Rishi stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding?

