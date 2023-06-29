Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi meets with an accident

Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Vikrant finds out that Rishi has got a piece of important evidence against him. His desperate fear of exposure leads him to hire ruthless goons, plotting to kill Rishi and safeguard his secrets.

During a peaceful puja ceremony at Rishi’s home, a series of inauspicious incidents unfold, sending chills down Lakshmi’s spine. The occurrences create a deep concern in Lakshmi’s heart for Rishi’s well-being. Lakshmi breaks down and discloses the same to Aayush and Shalu.

In the coming episode, Vikrant, deeply concerned about Rishi’s mission to expose him, devises a sinister plan to halt his progress. To eliminate Rishi, Vikrant plans Rishi’s accident. As Rishi leaves the temple, unaware of the impending danger, tragedy strikes when a speeding truck collides with his car, resulting in a devastating accident. The impact leaves Rishi’s life in danger.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi save Rishi?

