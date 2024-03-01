Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Parvati’s life

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi drops the kids at Rohan’s school. After bidding farewell to Parvati, Lakshmi tells the principal about visiting Rohan’s house. Rishi decides to go to school to meet Lakshmi. However, he comes across Parvati, who eats pani puri. Rishi witnesses her eating pani puri and remembers Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi tries to search for Rohan’s house. Aayush, who is in his car, witnesses Lakshmi from his car’s window and gets shocked.

Lakshmi comes to Rishi’s house and at the gate she remembers her fond memories with Rishi. Lakshmi tells the guard that she has come to give Rohan’s belongings. Dadi asks the guard to let Lakshmi come in. The latter finally enters the Oberoi mansion. However, she fails to meet anyone and returns to the village. Lakshmi gets upset when she recalls a past incident. When Parvati complains to Rohan’s principal about Siddharth, he decides to take revenge on Parvati. The village children give Rohan a challenge.

In the coming episode, Rohan’s life gets in danger as he climbs up a tree and is about to fall. Lakshmi witnesses him and rushes to rescue him. On the other hand, Rishi learns that Siddharth and his friends have trapped Parvati in their plan and she is alone stranded in the big city. Rishi manages to learn her whereabouts and rescues her. Scared Parvati gets emotional and cries in Rishi’s arms.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 868 29 February 2024 Written Episode Update

