Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to hide Lakshmi from police

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi scolds Lakshmi and asks her to be with him. However, she decides to bring her toy and meanwhile Ayush, Shalu and Bani come. As Rishi goes to speak to them, Lakshmi gets lost again. A stranger helps Lakshmi and brings her to Oberoi house. Dadi gets happy to meet Lakshmi and informs Rishi about the same. Meanwhile, Balwinder returns to create havoc in Lakshmi and Rishi’s life.

Neelam witnesses Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the house and decides to send her to mental asylum again. However, Virendra stops Neelam. He takes a firm decision that Lakshmi will stay at Oberoi mansion only. Soon, Rishi enters the house and takes a stand for his wife Lakshmi. He also unites with Lakshmi and promises to protect her always. Lakshmi gets happy with Rishi’s care and love.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Rishi happily enjoy morning breakfast. However, the house help comes running into the house and closes the door. Soon, he informs that the mental asylum doctor and police has come to take Lakshmi again. Rishi and Ayush get scared and they soon hide her. Rishi opens the door and asks the police to check the house after he shows search warrant.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 791 14 December 2023 Written Episode Update

