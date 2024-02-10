Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Aayush clash over support for Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi comes there but Malishka manages to hide. Later, the doctor reveals to the entire family that Virendra has slipped into coma. Neelam, Rishi and Lakshmi get shocked to hear this news. Malishka shows a video which proves that Lakshmi was responsible for the accident.

Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi for putting Virendra’s life in danger. She also calls her manhoos and curses her. Rishi also misunderstands Lakshmi and curses her. He asks her to leave him and go away from their lives. Lakshmi breaks down after Rishi refuses to trust her and soon she decides to leave Rishi and the entire Oberoi family.

In the coming episode, Shalu gets upset with Rishi’s behaviour with Lakshmi. She takes stand for her sister, however, Rishi asks her to stay out of the matter. Later, Shalu confronts Aayush and gets angry at him for not supporting her sister and his Bhabhi Lakshmi. Aayush stands silent weeping as he feels guilty.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 848 9 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Rishi misunderstands Lakshmi and accuses her for the accident. He asks her to leave him and go away from their lives. Lakshmi breaks down after Rishi refuses to trust her and soon she decides to leave Rishi and the entire Oberoi family.