Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi decides to take a stand against Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) intentions. Rishi exposes Vikrant’s hidden motives in front of everyone, making it clear that he won’t allow him to marry Lakshmi. The confrontation swiftly escalates into a physical altercation between the two, as heated words give way to a heated fight. Vikrant threatens to kill Rishi for obstructing his marriage plans with Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) slaps Vikrant, for his ill behavior with Rishi.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) exposes the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family. He sends across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photos to all. Finally, Vikrant also confesses being married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi finally calls off the wedding with Vikrant.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets aggressive, holds Dadi hostage, and puts a knife to her neck. He threatens to kill Dadi if Lakshmi refuses to marry him. Soon, Lakshmi agrees to the marriage to save Dadi. However, Rishi steps in and fights with Vikrant. The latter then put a knife on Lakshmi’s knife. But the police arrive at Oberoi mansion and arrest Vikrant.

OMG! Will Lakshmi marry Rishi again?

