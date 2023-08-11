ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested

Vikrant puts a knife on Lakshmi’s knife. But the police arrive at Oberoi mansion and arrest Vikrant in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 14:49:53
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested 842172

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi decides to take a stand against Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) intentions. Rishi exposes Vikrant’s hidden motives in front of everyone, making it clear that he won’t allow him to marry Lakshmi. The confrontation swiftly escalates into a physical altercation between the two, as heated words give way to a heated fight. Vikrant threatens to kill Rishi for obstructing his marriage plans with Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) slaps Vikrant, for his ill behavior with Rishi.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) exposes the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family. He sends across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photos to all. Finally, Vikrant also confesses being married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi finally calls off the wedding with Vikrant.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets aggressive, holds Dadi hostage, and puts a knife to her neck. He threatens to kill Dadi if Lakshmi refuses to marry him. Soon, Lakshmi agrees to the marriage to save Dadi. However, Rishi steps in and fights with Vikrant. The latter then put a knife on Lakshmi’s knife. But the police arrive at Oberoi mansion and arrest Vikrant.

OMG! Will Lakshmi marry Rishi again?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 842104
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter
Meet spoiler: Shagun tortures Chaudhary family 841914
Meet spoiler: Shagun tortures Chaudhary family
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi 841827
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life 841824
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant 841821
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha 841697
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2 842174
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system” 842168
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system”
Jacqueline Fernandez's chic beige mini co-ords set New York aglow 842137
Jacqueline Fernandez’s chic beige mini co-ords set New York aglow
Times when Hansika Motwani sirened glam in high-end couture 811402
Times when Hansika Motwani sirened glam in high-end couture
Sobhita Dhulipala Has Constructed A Curious Career Of Unexpected Triumphs. As She Returns In Prime Video’s Made in Heaven 2, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With This Sultry Actress. 842100
Sobhita Dhulipala Has Constructed A Curious Career Of Unexpected Triumphs. As She Returns In Prime Video’s Made in Heaven 2, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With This Sultry Actress
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842053
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics
Read Latest News