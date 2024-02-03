Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra and Lakshmi’s lives in danger

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra prepares to leave for a meeting, while Neelam holds sindoor in her hand. Malishka pushes Lakshmi towards Neelam and the sindoor falls on the ground, Neelam and Virendra get worried about the future consequences.

Neelam scolds Lakshmi for being careless and she cries. Soon, Neelam requests Virendra to not go for his meeting as this is an inauspicious happening. Meanwhile, Rishi heads out in his car but his car doesn’t start and soon, he decides to take his father’s car (whose brakes were failed by Malishka) to work. However, Malishka stops him from taking the car.

In the coming episode, Virendra comes towards his car and Rishi lets him sit. Later, Lakshmi insists on going to the temple and hence Virendra and Lakshmi go together. Later, while driving the car, Virendra learns that the car’s brakes are failed and reveals the same to Rishi. The latter gets worried as Virendra and Lakshmi’s lives are in danger.

