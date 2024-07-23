Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Episode: Malishka Pushes Lakshmi, Shalu Gets In Action

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Neelam and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) argument. After the situation normalizes, Neelam orders Lakshmi that Paro will stay in Oberoi’s house. But Lakshmi firmly denies it, emphasizing that she is Paro’s mother and will only live with her. However, Neelam highlights that Paro is her granddaughter and deserves to stay with her family. But Lakshmi argues and makes it clear that she will make decisions for Paro. Upon this, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) supports Lakshmi’s decision.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi returns to her house. It seems Neelam agreed to leave Paro with Lakshmi. However, Malishka can not digest the fact that Lakshmi is at peace. At midnight, Malishka comes to Lakshmi’s house. Malishka taunts her, saying that Lakshmi thinks Rishi still loves her or she is behind him for money. However, Lakshmi gives her a befitting reply. But Malishka’s insecurities lead her to grab Lakshmi’s hand. Lakshmi takes away her hand upon this. Malishka becomes violent and pushes her. Witnessing this, Rano and Shalu get in action, grabbing Malishka and throwing her out of the house.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?