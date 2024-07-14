Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Confronts Malishka, Rishi Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major ups and downs in the past few days, with Paro and Rohan falling into the borewell. According to the previous episode, Rohan jumps into the borewell to accompany Paro, leaving Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) worried. With Rohan’s fall into the borewell, the situation turns intense, and everyone worries about Paro and Rohan. On the other hand, Malishka blames Lakshmi and Shalu for Rohan’s fall in the borewell.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Malishka trying to divert the situation and frame Lakshmi wrong. She holds her grandmother’s hand, showcasing her worry about Rohan’s fall. Malishka says she is worried because she is a mother. Upon this, Lakshmi confronts Malishka and points out her motherhood. Lakshmi asks Malishka if she tried to talk to Rohan, who fell in the borewell. Hearing this, Malishka gets shocked. On the other hand, Neelam decides to save her grandchildren. Meanwhile, the grandmother suggests to Rishi that Neelam will do something, which leaves Rishi worried.

Later, you will see Lakshmi decide to dig the borewell because it’s been so long. She plans to slowly widen the passage so it becomes easier to rescue Paro and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?