Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Convinces Rescuer To Let Her Go To Save Paro, Neelam Stops Lakshmi To Do So

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produce by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major dramas in the past few episodes with Rishi informing Aayush that he decided that once Paro comes from the borewell, he won’t allow going away from him, which Malishka overhears and worries. On the other side, Lakshmi does her utmost to keep Paro awake. After eating food, Paro becomes aware. However, a snake enters the borewell, leading everyone to fear. Paro quickly captures the snake and closes the snake hole.

In contrast, Rohan feels bad and is concerned about Paro. When everyone becomes busy, Rohan enters the borewell to join Paro without notifying anybody. Rishi and Lakshmi are shocked, while Neelam panics.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness Rishi’s selfless decision to sacrifice himself to save Paro, a testament to his bravery. The Rescuer, with his experience of 50 missions, advises against the risky plan. However, Lakshmi, undeterred, proposes a daring plan to dig a larger circle in the borewell, showcasing her courage. Neelam, in a panic, pleads with Lakshmi not to take such a risk.

Later, Lakshmi says that she can go down by digging and making her way. The circle of the borewell gets bigger, and she can go down more easily. She also says that she has done that before, and that’s why she can do this. Later, Neelam asks Lakshmi not to do this, which is risky for her.

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are the main leads in the show.

