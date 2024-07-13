Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Decides To Enter Into The Borewell, Rishi Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting dramas in the past few days with Paro and Rohan falling in the borewell. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) shares with Aayush his plan after Paro and Rohan get rescued. He reveals that he will welcome Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Paro back into his life. Rishi and Aayush rejoice with happiness. Malishka overhears their conversation, leaving her surprised. She shares Rishi’s plan with Neelam, showcasing her concern about his decision. Neelam gets shocked hearing this.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Paro and Rohan stuck inside the borewell. Lakshmi panics because it’s been so long. Lakshmi decides to save her daughter by herself and asks the officials to help her go down and bring her daughter safe. Everyone is shocked, but Lakshmi convinces them. Soon, Rishi decides to go inside the borewell. Finally, Lakshmi gets ready to enter the borewell and slowly makes passage for the rescue operation while Rishi gets worried.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi completes her tasks successfully.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?