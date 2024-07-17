Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Faints, Paro And Rohan Get Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting twists and turns in the past few days with Paro falling in the borewell. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) enters the borewell for her children Paro and Rohan. After facing challenges, Lakshmi reaches out to her children. On the other hand, heavy rain starts pouring, leaving everyone worried. Shalu comes with an umbrella to protect her sister while Neelam covers the borewell’s opening to prevent it from water. Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) panics with the worst situation and decides to go inside the borewell. However, the rescuer team stops him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi hugs Paro and Rohan. In contrast, Rishi gets worried about their safety. To save his family, Rishi closes the opening of the borewell with a lid. While Neelam also tirelessly worries about her children. After the rain stops, Lakshmi receives a bucket of food for Paro, Rohan, and herself. However, she faints before Lakshmi can feed her children, leaving Paro and Rohan worried. As soon as Rishi learns this, he panics. At the same time, Neelam gets worried about her grandchildren’s safety.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?