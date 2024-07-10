Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Malishka Poisons Paro’s Laddoos, Lakshmi Gets A Hint

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major ups and downs with Paro falling in borewell and increasing closeness between Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). According to the previous episode, Paro expresses her pain, bearing major cuts on her body. She asks Lakshmi to escort her. On the other hand, Aayush and Shalu talk with Paro, but her condition deteriorates, and she becomes unresponsive. Everyone rushes to cheer Paro to keep her awake, but nobody’s efforts work. However, Rohan’s emotional question prompts Paro to talk. Meanwhile, Malishka secretly wishes for Paro’s death.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi and Lakshmi come close to each other amidst the critical condition of consoling each other. Karishma scolds Malishka for her cunning motive for Paro. Later, the doctor advises Lakshmi to feed Paro as she needs immunity to fight the situation. Karishma comes with chocolate to give Paor, which leaves Lakshmi in shock.

At the command of her mother, Lakshmi, Paro eats the chocolate. But Paro doesn’t feel satisfied with the chocolate, and she asks for laddoos, which Malishka overhears and mixes poison in the laddoos. Lakshmi gives the laddoos to Paro but a strong breeze comes, making Lakshmi suspicious about the laddoos and she throws them. Neelam scolds Lakshmi for the chocolates, but Rishi takes his mother inside the home.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?