Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Paro’s Condition Deteriorates, Rishi And Lakshmi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed an interesting twist since Paro fell into the borewell. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) cries, fearing the loss of her daughter, Paro. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) consoles Lakshmi and hugs her, which Malishka oversees. Anushka instigates Malishka by emphasizing that tough times bring two people close. Witnessing Rishi and Lakshmi’s closeness, Malishka wishes for Paro’s death. Hearing this, Anushka and Karishma are shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi will try their best to save their daughter. The rescue team tries to escort Paro, but they ensure the little girl’s health before that. Paro, in terrible condition, expresses her pain. She asks her mother, Lakshmi, to take her out as she is bleeding. Lakshmi feels terrible upon learning about Paro’s health.

On the other hand, Aayush and Shalu cheer Paro on to keep her awake, as doctors advise. However, Paro’s condition starts to deteriorate, and Rishi, Lakshmi, and Neelam rush to motivate Paro. But Paro doesn’t respond to anyone. Then Rohan asks Paro for her support, which prompts Paro to react. Later, everyone appreciates Rohan for his efforts to keep Paro awake.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their daughter.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?