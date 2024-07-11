Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Rohan Jumps In Borewell, Rishi And Lakshmi Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major dramas in the past few episodes with Paro’s deteriorating condition in borewell and Malishka’s cunning plan. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) communicates with Paro and convinces her to eat chocolate. Later, Paro demands laddoos, which Malishka overhears. Before Lakshmi heads to bring laddoos, Malishka mixes poison so that Paro will be dead. However, Lakshmi gets a hint and throws the laddoos, which makes Neelam furious. Soon, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) takes Neelam with him in the house.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi shares with Aayush that he has decided that once Paro comes out of the borewell, he will not let them go away from him, which Malishka overhears and fears. On the other hand, Lakshmi tries her best to keep Paro awake. After Paro eats food, she gains consciousness. However, a snake enters the borewell, which leaves everyone panicked. Soon, Paro courageously traps the snake and closes the snake hole.

In contrast, Rohan feels guilty and worries about Paro. When everyone gets busy, Rohan jumps in the borewell to accompany Paro without informing anyone. As soon as Rishi and Lakshmi witness this, they are shocked, while Neelam gets panicked.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?