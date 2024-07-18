Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Snake Enters The Borewell, Lakshmi, Paro And Rohan’s Life In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting dramas in the past few days with Paro falling in borewell and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) efforts to save her. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi decides to go inside the borewell to save Paro and Rohan. Soon, she enters the borewell and safely reaches the bottom to save her children. However, due to low oxygen levels, Lakshmi goes unconscious, leaving Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and other housemates worried. Amidst all that rain, it also starts pouring, increasing the difficulties.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Lakshmi somehow regains consciousness and tries to handle the situation. In contrast, Rishi and other housemates cover the opening of the borewell so that rainwater does not get filled inside. Later, Lakshmi starts losing her eyesight because of the gases in the borewell. On the other hand, Rishi notices the snake entering the borewell and makes Lakshmi aware of it. However, Lakshmi fails to see the snake. In contrast, Paro and Rohan hug Lakshmi and get afraid of the snake. Lakshmi, worried, asks Rishi to keep communicating with her as she can’t see the snake.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their children, Paro and Rohan.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?