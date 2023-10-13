Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka to KILL newlywed Lakshmi and Rishi

After Rishi and Lakshmi take the wedding vows they head out in their car, and Malishka attempts to kill them in an accident. She bumps a truck into their car and it falls off the cliff in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Oct,2023 14:47:01
Zee TV’s popular show, Bhagya Lakshmi, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its riveting storyline and unexpected plot twists. The show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has garnered a loyal fan base, solidifying #RishMi (Rishi and Lakshmi) as a beloved on-screen couple. However, recent episodes have taken an unexpected turn, leaving fans both excited and apprehensive.

In recent episodes, viewers were treated to an unexpected and heartwarming turn of events as Rishi, portrayed by Rohit Suchanti, publicly professed his love for Lakshmi, played by Aishwarya Khare. Rishi’s declaration of love for Lakshmi irked Malishka and she planned to take an extreme step. The unexpected turn of events has left fans of #RishMi overjoyed, but it seems their happiness may be short-lived.

As per the new promo of the show, it appears that Malishka, the character portrayed by Maera Mishra, has sinister plans in store for Rishi and Lakshmi. After Rishi and Lakshmi take the wedding vows they head out in their car, and Malishka attempts to kill them in an accident. She bumps a truck into their car and it falls off the cliff. The suspense and intrigue in the current storyline are palpable as the show’s beloved characters, Rishi and Lakshmi, may face a grave threat to their lives.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi die in a car accident or manage to survive? Will Malishka finally win her plan?

