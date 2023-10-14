Television | Spoilers

Lakshmi and Rishi finally reunite and get time to spend some quality time. Audiences will witness the hot and sensuous romance of the newly married couple on the first night in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Lakshmi decide to get married. While Lakshmi gets ready to be Rishi’s bride. Rishi goes to the Oberoi mansion to inform the family about the wedding and to invite them. Neelam refuses to accept Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) as her bahu and refuses to give Rishi her blessing. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stays adamant and leaves to marry Lakshmi

Lakshmi waits for Rishi to return from the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi soon calls Virendra and asks him whether the family will attend the wedding. Virendra promises her to come. Lakshmi questions about Neelam. Virendra promises her that he will bring Neelam along to the wedding. Lakshmi feels happy and waits for her big moment. However, Neelam refuses to come.

In the coming episode, Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush, and Bani bring Lakshmi and Rishi to the temple. Soon, the couple exchange wedding vows and get married. Virendra and Dadi bless the couple and they head home. Lakshmi and Rishi finally reunite and get time to spend some quality time. Audiences will witness the hot and sensuous romance of the newly married couple on the first night.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 729 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

