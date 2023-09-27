Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi, who is in tears, bids adieu to the entire family and asks Aayush to take care of the house and the family members. Neelam (Smita Bansal) stands numb after learning about Rishi’s shocking decision to leave the Oberoi Mansion. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi and Rishi make an exit from the house. Post Rishi and Lakshmi’s departure, Neelam breaks down and cries inconsolably.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finally bid adieu to the house. They relax on a seat in a park wherein Rishi confesses his feelings for Lakshmi. He also proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi go on a romantic Pani Puri date. However, Rishi feels spicy and starts coughing. Lakshmi takes care of Rishi and they also get a place to stay. On the other hand, Malishka, who is upset with Rishi’s decision to leave her for Lakshmi, is on a new mission. He vows to kill Lakshmi and also seeks revenge from her for snatching Rishi from her.

