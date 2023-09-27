Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge

Rishi and Lakshmi go on a romantic Pani Puri date. However, Rishi feels spicy and starts coughing. Lakshmi takes care of Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 11:51:55
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge 855774

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi, who is in tears, bids adieu to the entire family and asks Aayush to take care of the house and the family members. Neelam (Smita Bansal) stands numb after learning about Rishi’s shocking decision to leave the Oberoi Mansion. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi and Rishi make an exit from the house. Post Rishi and Lakshmi’s departure, Neelam breaks down and cries inconsolably.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finally bid adieu to the house. They relax on a seat in a park wherein Rishi confesses his feelings for Lakshmi. He also proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi go on a romantic Pani Puri date. However, Rishi feels spicy and starts coughing. Lakshmi takes care of Rishi and they also get a place to stay. On the other hand, Malishka, who is upset with Rishi’s decision to leave her for Lakshmi, is on a new mission. He vows to kill Lakshmi and also seeks revenge from her for snatching Rishi from her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 713 27th September 2023 Written Episode Update

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

