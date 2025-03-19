Bhagya Lakshmi Written Update 19 March 2025: Rishi’s Heartfelt Promise To Lakshmi, Malishka Hits Balwinder

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi, played by Rohit Suchanti, and Lakshmi, played by Aishwarya Khare. Check out the written update of the episode airing on 19 March 2025.

Today’s episode begins with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) returning home after meeting Anushka. While Lakshmi learns about Neelam’s anger, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) scolds Lakshmi for meeting Anushka. Lakshmi makes Rishi apologize to Neelam, and he promises her that he will never disappoint Neelam or her, expressing his heartfelt feelings.

Later, Lakshmi meets Shalu and shares her doubts about Malishka and the truth behind her pregnancy. Shalu also shared that she caught Balwinder and Malishka when they searched her. On the other hand, Balwinder regains consciousness and decides to expose Malishka.

Balwinder comes to the Oberoi mansion to finish Malishka’s chapter. As she enters the house, Malishka comes in front of him. Balwinder asks him if she was waiting for him to expose her. Meanwhile, Malishka hits Balwinder on the head, leading him to fall. Amidst the darkness, Kiran and Malishka stop Balwinder, but Neelam comes, questioning about the suspicious moments.

It will be interesting to see how Neelam reacts after discovering Malishka’s truth about her pregnancy.