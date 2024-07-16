Bhanupratap and Amarjeet Talwar come face-to-face re-igniting a cutthroat rivalry in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’

Mumbai, July 16, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ is captivating audiences with its exploration of gender roles and inheritance dynamics within a patriarchal society. The storyline has entered a new phase with the entry of the Talwar family, the arch-rivals of the Mahajans. In the recent episode, the new phase of the Talwar vs Mahajan rivalry began with Yash Talwar (Shaleen Malhotra) accidentally spilling coffee on Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari).

In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika and Neel’s (Mohit Kumar) pre-wedding ritual takes place, but Yuvika becomes stressed upon learning that she has lost a business deal to Yash. Meanwhile, in an epic showdown, the patriarchs of two families Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) and Amarjeet Talwar (Sudesh Berry) finally come face-to-face. Tension rises as Amarjeet taunts Bhanu about Yuvika, but Bhanu confidently hints at her resilience. With the two business rivals coming together, will the audience witness another showdown?

Puneet Issar, who plays the role of Bhanupratap in Vanshaj, said, “Bhanupratap is a business-minded individual with his own set of ethics and principles. He and Amarjeet were business partners in the past, but Amarjeet’s actions, which clashed with Bhanupratap’s values, led to their separation. This reencounter lays the foundation for revisiting that past, where they had decided not to cross paths in business but now find themselves doing so. The upcoming episodes will show how their history ignites the conflict between Yash and Yuvika, further fueling the rivalry between the Talwars and Mahajans.”

Sudesh Berry, who plays the role of Amarjeet Talwar in Vanshaj, said, “Amarjeet is a very competitive and aggressive person who has a lot of faith in his sister’s son, Yash. However, when he learns that Yash is competing against the Mahajans and crosses paths with Bhanupratap, he confronts Bhanupratap, reminding him of their old pact to stay out of each other’s business affairs. Bhanupratap’s refusal to honour this agreement sparks a conflict, setting the stage for the rivalry between Yash and Yuvika.”

Tune in to Sony SAB’s Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM