Colors TV’s show Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away from the finale. Amid the excitement, one of the biggest personalities Karan Johar hosts a fun-filled ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. On the show, Karan welcomes Iulia Vantur, whose recent song ‘Raat Baaki’ is all the rage.

In the coming episode, the gorgeous singer invites the contestants to dance on popular Bollywood songs. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dances on the popular cabaret number ‘Piya Tu’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia grooves with mesmerizing grace to ‘Salaam-e-ishq’ and Shiv Thakare brings the house down with his killer moves for ‘Gandi Baat’.

Karan also slams Archana Gautam for being aggressive during task. He confronts her for her conduct in the torture task for the prize money. He says, “When you do some task in Bigg Boss house, you are trying to take out your personal feelings during the task and do you think this is correct?” Archana attempts to defend herself, claiming that she did not take the task personally. Karan further accuses her of hurting Shiv, and now he has to suffer an eye injury. Archana clarifies that she has apologized to Shiv for the accident.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.