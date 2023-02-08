Bigg Boss 16 is all set to witness media entering the house. In the upcoming episode, the master of the house arranges a press conference with the finalists and the media in attendance.

A journalist asks an explosive question Shalin about what was his masterstroke in the house, his bond, or his breakup with Tina Datta. While Shalin begins to answer the question, MC Stan does hand gestures which irritates him and Shalin says, ‘Jab aap bol rahe the tab maine kuch kiya?’

After the media leaves, Shalin and Stan end up in a major fight and Shiv tries to stop them from getting physical. Stan then targets Shalin and says, ‘Victim card mat khelo’, ‘Har baat ko galat portray mat karo’.

