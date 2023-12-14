Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita gets exposed, Munawar to take strict action against her

Bigg Boss 17 continues to deliver unexpected twists and turns, keeping both the housemates and viewers on their toes. In the latest episode, the reality show took an unexpected turn as a major revelation unfolded in front of comedian Munawar Faruqui and the rest of the housemates. A secret audio clip, unheard by both viewers and fellow contestants, was presented to Munawar by none other than Bigg Boss himself.

Summoned into the archive room, Munawar listened intently to a conversation between contestant Ankita and the show’s medical team. The anticipation among the housemates and viewers reached its peak as the audio revealed Ankita asking, “Are you watching Bigg Boss?” The unexpected nature of this exchange left everyone puzzled.

Bigg Boss then questioned Munawar on his interpretation of the audio, to which Munawar claimed it was a mere exchange of information, not feedback. However, the plot thickened when Bigg Boss inquired whether Ankita was taking undue advantage of a special service provided to her. Munawar did not hesitate to express his belief that Ankita’s actions were unfair and should not be allowed.

Empowered by Bigg Boss to make a crucial decision regarding Ankita’s alleged breach, Munawar exited the archive room to share the shocking revelation with the rest of the housemates. He addressed the group, stating his concerns about the unfair advantage he perceived Ankita was taking in the game.

Munawar accused Ankita of misrepresenting the nature of her conversations with the medical team and suggested that she was lying about the content of those discussions. While Abhishek sided with Ankita, a majority of the housemates deemed the situation unfair. Ankita, visibly distressed by the reactions of her fellow contestants, broke down in tears as they expressed their opinions on the matter.