Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss gets angry at the contestants, calls off the ration task

The housemates of Bigg Boss 17 found themselves in a chaotic mess as they attempted to complete their first task, which was meant to secure essential ration supplies for their respective rooms. The contestants’ inability to follow the rules and control their impulses led to the task being disqualified, leaving everyone upset and uncertain about their food supplies.

As the buzzer rang to signal the start, contestants rushed towards the storage room, disregarding any impression of order, and began a frantic climb for the ration supplies. This unruly behavior created a chaotic scene within the Bigg Boss house.

Amidst the chaos, two housemates, Munawar Faruqui from the Dimag Room and Neil Bhatt from the Dil Room, found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation. The tension and hostility between the two contestants added fuel to the already intense situation.

The dismay reached a point where Bigg Boss, the omnipotent voice that governs the house, had no choice but to intervene. Bigg Boss instructed all the housemates to assemble in the garden area and took a firm stance on the matter. Disappointed by the chaos by the contestants, Bigg Boss declared that they had completely failed to follow the rules and, as a result, the task was disqualified. The announcement sent shockwaves throughout the house, leaving the contestants dejected. One of the contestants, Ankita Lokhande apologized to Bigg Boss on behalf of the entire house.