Bigg Boss 17: Exes clash and new flames ignite with Samarth Jurel’s wild card entry

In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight, viewers will witness a storm of tension between ex-boyfriend and girlfriend Abhishek Pandey and Isha Malviya with the unexpected entry of wildcard contestant, Samarth Jurel, into the house.

28 Oct,2023 15:31:29
In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, viewers will witness a storm of tension between ex-boyfriend and girlfriend Abhishek Pandey and Isha Malviya with the unexpected entry of wildcard contestant, Samarth Jurel, into the house. The shockwaves ripple as Samarth is introduced by ‘BIGG BOSS’ as Isha’s current boyfriend. Abhishek, who still has feelings for Isha, breaks down in front of the housemates, who try to comfort him. However, when Isha denies romantic ties with Samarth, the stage is set for heated discussions within the house. The drama hits a peak as Isha, in a private moment, is captured apologizing to ‘BIGG BOSS’ for denying her relationship with Samarth. Clearly, there’s more to this love triangle than meets the eye. With the master playing with the hearts of the Dilwale, how will Samarth’s entry shake up the dynamics of relationships within the house?

The ‘Shaniwaar Ka Vaar’ stage is set to crackle with excitement as the stunning Mouni Roy and ex-‘BIGG BOSS’ contestant, Karan Kundra, join Salman Khan on stage to promote their upcoming show, ‘Temptation Island’. Anticipation further heightens with a series of entertaining games and tasks, including the highly anticipated ‘Ice Bucket Task’, expected to leave the contestants shivering with excitement. As the game progresses, all eyes will be on the trio of Munnawar, Ankita, and Mannara, with the intriguing questions likely to lead to revealing and dramatic moments, possibly involving Munnawar’s daring actions as he dips both Ankita and Mannara in the ice bucket, adding a touch of playful mischief to the intense proceedings of the day.

Amid the high-octane drama, the show announces Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as the ambassadors of entertainment, who are welcomed on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ by the Dabangg host Salman Khan. With their trademark comic style, Arbaaz and Sohail are set to roast the contestants and introduce entertaining gags and games every Sunday. Meanwhile, tensions are expected to soar within the house as the much-dreaded elimination round arrives, leaving the contestants on edge. Unfortunately, one contestant is predicted to face the unfortunate fate of bidding farewell to the housemates and the competition. Who do you think will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house?

